Bengaluru

BBMP councillor’s husband arrested for circulating fake message

Yelahanka police arrested a 50-year-man, who is the husband of a BBMP councillor, for allegedly spreading rumour on social media and creating panic among the residents on Monday.

Based on a complaint filed by residents, the police arrested Amaranth, husband of Padmavathy Amarnath, BBMP councillor for ward number 2. He had circulated a fake message about a COVID-19 positive case in Kondappa Layout and circulated it on a WhatsApp group, the police said.

As it came from a BBMP councillor’s husband, many people believed the message and it led to panic. The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain motive behind his act.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

