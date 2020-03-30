BBMP councillor’s husband arrested for circulating fake message

Yelahanka police arrested a 50-year-man, who is the husband of a BBMP councillor, for allegedly spreading rumour on social media and creating panic among the residents on Monday.

Based on a complaint filed by residents, the police arrested Amaranth, husband of Padmavathy Amarnath, BBMP councillor for ward number 2. He had circulated a fake message about a COVID-19 positive case in Kondappa Layout and circulated it on a WhatsApp group, the police said.

As it came from a BBMP councillor’s husband, many people believed the message and it led to panic. The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain motive behind his act.