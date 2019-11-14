BBMP councillors follow rebel MLAs

Six BBMP councillors from Congress and JD(S) followed disqualified MLAs into the BJP on Thursday.
Three councillors from KR Puram – Srikanth Gowda, Nagaraj and Giridhar, two from Mahalakshmi Layout – Jayaram and Sunita, and one from R.R. Nagar – Suresh, joined the BJP.
Curiously, S.P. Hemalatha, wife of K. Gopalaiah, former JD(S) MLA who joined the BJP on Thursday, did not follow him into the BJP.
Sources in the BJP said now that they are in power in the BBMP and civic polls are a few months away, more councillors from the Congress and JD(S) are expected to join their party in the coming days.
