BBMP council okays move to collect Land Transport Cess

If the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) gets its away, property owners will see an increase in the coming 2020-21 financial year. The civic body on Tuesday, approved a proposal to collect Land Transport cess, which will be 2% of the total property tax. Though the proposal has been approved by the BJP-majority council, it still has to be ratified by the State government.

Incidentally, when the the Congress-Janata Dal (S) combine brought up the collection of Land Transport cess in 2018 and 2019, the BJP, which was in the Opposition at the time, had vehemently argued against it on the grounds that it would burden citizens.

The BBMP already collects four cesses – Beggary, Labour, Library and Solid Waste Management – along with property tax.

Stating that an estimated ₹150 crore can be collected as Land Transport cess, Bengaluru Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said the maintenance of city roads was the responsibility of the BBMP. “We will urge the government to allow the BBMP to utilise the cess amount collected as part of the property tax,” he said.

Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid took objection to the resolution passed and pointed out that the BJP, which had earlier opposed the proposal, had now approved the same.

BWSSB board recommends tariff hike

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewarage Board, which met on Monday, has recommended a tariff hike. “We have discussed three scenarios: to fix tariff for BWSSB to recover its operational expenditure, to recover its operational and essential expenditure and to recover all expenses including to pay back loans. We have recommended the second scenario to the State government,” said Tushar Girinath, chairperson, BWSSB. He refused to quantify the effective hike in tariff due to this and said it was up to the state government to take a call on the issue.

Bellahalli Circle will not be renamed Tipu Circle

The BBMP council passed a resolution to revoke the decision on renaming Bellahalli Circle as Tipu Circle. Last year, the council had decided to rename it after Tipu Sultan, but has now decided against it.

Mr. Kumar defended the resolution and stated that the civic body had received objections from local communities after the name was changed.

The council also approved a resolution to establish a KAS/ IAS training centre for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. The training centre, which will provide training free of cost, will be set up at a cost of ₹5 crore.

It has also approved the acquisition of additional mechanised sweeping machines to clean the city roads.

One day salary cut

Upset with lack of attendance and participation of BBMP staff during the Republic Day celebrations held in the civic body's headquarters on Sunday, city Mayor M. Goutham Kumar has recommended that a day’s salary be cut from all those who were absent. “We get two chances to show respect to our nation and National Flag – Republic Day and Independence Day. It is our duty to show respect on these two days,” said the mayor.

KSCA fine

The BBMP has warned the Karnataka State Cricket Association that it will take action under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, and close down Chinnaswamy stadium, if the association does not pay the fine within two days. The BBMP had levied a fine of ₹50,000 on the association after finding that banned plastic items were being used during the one-day international match between India and Australia on January 19. However, the association is yet to pay the penalty.

In a notice issued to the association on Monday, the Deputy Health Officer (East) has threatened to initiate further action as allowed under the KMC Act, if the penalty is not paid by Wednesday.