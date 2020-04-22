BBMP council approves 2020-21 budget

Uniform distribution of food kits to all wards, free distribution of masks and sanitisers, extension of 5% rebate on property tax till June, providing insurance cover for grave diggers and crematoria workers, forming a committee to frame rules for collection of improvement charges and conversion of B khatas to A khatas were some of the suggestions during the discussion on the 2020-21 budget of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The BBMP council, which discussed the budget via video conference on Wednesday, passed a resolution approving the budget with an outlay of ₹10,899.23 crore that was presented on Monday by L. Srinivas, chairperson of the Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance.

The BBMP Commissioner is expected to incorporate the suggestions of councillors before sending the budget to the government for approval. The council also passed a vote-on-account resolution to utilise 30% of the budget to meet essential expenditure in anticipation of the State government approving the civic budget.

Senior councillors, including former mayors B.N. Manjunath Reddy and B.S. Sathyanarayan, spoke about revenue that could be expected if the BBMP frames rules for the conversion of B khatas into A khatas.

Kacharakanahalli councillor Padmanabha Reddy urged Commissioner to allow a one-time regularisation of building bylaw violations, on the lines of the Hyderabad model. This too, he claimed, would bring in revenue to the cash-starved civic body.

Many councillors also sought clarity on the proposal to provide 10,000 litres of water free of cost under the Free Cauvery Water programme. Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said that while the 10,000 litres would be free, any consumption over that limit would be billed.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar described the budget as progressive citing measures such as online health licences, rating for hotels, adoption of Smart Class based on the Delhi model in BBMP-run institutions, setting up free dialysis centres in each Assembly segment, protection of BBMP’s assets and various welfare schemes for SC/ST and OBCs. He said more importance should have been given to resource mobilisation.