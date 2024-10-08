BBMP contractors claim they are unable to upload bills online in new payment system

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors have claimed that, from the past one month, they have been unable to upload bills to the newly introduced software for the works completed. They alleged that this has resulted in additional burden for the already beleaguered civic contractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the BBMP refuting the allegations, in turn alleged that the contractors do not want to upload the bills on their own as they want continuation of the previous system under which Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) raise the bills.

On August 29, the BBMP introduced the new initiative aimed at simplifying and ensuring transparency in the submission and approval of bills for civic works. All bills are processed entirely through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) software.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this system, the contractors have to upload the bills and other required documents online to this new system.

Earlier, submission of bills and approvals were handled manually.

K.T. Manjunath, President, BBMP Contractors’ Association, told The Hindu that from the day the new system was put in place, the contractors have been trying to upload bills, but due to technical issues, the upload is not happening. If not uploaded, then bills will not be approved electronically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manjunath said the while the BBMP’s intent is good, it has failed to ensure that the software works properly. “Not a single document can be uploaded on this system. There are already crores of pending dues. On top of that, the bills of newly completed works will also go to pending list,” he alleged.

On the other hand, a senior BBMP official said, “The allegations of the contractors are baseless and far from true. The system is just fine and it is working well.”

The official said the contractors do not want to raise the bills on their own because if there is any error, then contractors will be made responsible.

In the older system, the AEE was raising the bills and he/she was responsible for any errors.

The contractors want the BBMP to continue the old system, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.