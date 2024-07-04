BBMP Contractors’ Association threatens strike if bills pending for the last 24 months are not cleared by July 8

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors have threatened to suspend civic works in the city from July 8 if their demands are not met.

The contractors have been demanding that the civic body clear their pending bills, due since August 2022, which essentially means bills for the last 24 months are pending. The pending bills in the civic body as of Thursday amount to over ₹1,700 crore, sources said.

Though the BBMP has been clearing pending bills and payments were made even in June, those were bills of the works completed before August 2022.

“We have now set a deadline of July 8 for the civic body to fulfil our demands, mainly clearing pending bills and reducing the number of tables a file has to get a clearance from. If our demands are not met, we have decided to go on a strike and stop all civic works across the city,” said K.T. Manjunath, president of the BBMP Contractors’ Association.

He said the association would also speak to contractors who have bagged tenders for white-topping of roads and ask them to not start the work. The civic body recently issued work orders for white-topping 75 stretches of roads totalling a length of 150 km.

At a recent consultation meeting with civic officials, the association claimed that corruption had increased in the civic body and sought a “reduction” in the number of tables a file had to be cleared at, to cut down on corruption. Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivananda H. Kalakeri then promised to streamline the process for bill clearance. However, there has been no progress on the front, contractors allege.

Contractors now demand that randomisation and Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner route should not be applied to works that are two years old, as they claim it “increases corruption”. However, civic officials have maintained this was a time-tested quality-control mechanism which also ensured transparency.