BBMP contractor, officials in the dock for damaging BSNL lines

January 09, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Shankarapura police on Thursday booked a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor and officials concerned for damaging 50 BSNL lines while undertaking drainage work without required permission.

Based on the complaint by S. Muralidhar, sub-divisional engineer, BSNL, the police charged Naveen Babu and BBMP officials under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act.

Mr. Muralidhar, in his complaint, said that the drainage repair work taken up by Prasanna, employee of contractor Naveen at Rangarao Parallel Road near Jnanajyothi school resulted in damage to 50 lines. The damaged lines include those of a school, bank, college, government office, hospital and many VIP numbers. This has incurred a huge loss to the BSNL, he said. Inquiry by BSNL officials found that Prasanna had neither informed the BSNL not taken required permission from the BBMP. This drainage work has been taken up in collusion with the BBMP officials concerned, he alleged .

The BSNL filed a report with the 24th Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate court and obtained a permission to file a detailed probe.