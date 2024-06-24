BBMP commissioner tests positive for dengue amidst cases on the rise in Bengaluru

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath tested positive for dengue on Sunday, June 23. He is resting at home and will likely join work in a few days. This comes amidst rising dengue cases being reported in the city. The number of dengue cases in Bengaluru has shot up significantly over the last two months, with 1,036 cases reported till date in June alone.

Dr. Syed Sirajuddin Madni, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that Mr. Giri Nath tested positive in the IgM antigen test for Dengue on Sunday. “He is fine and was ready to join work on Monday itself. However, we have advised him to rest for some time and he will join work soon, likely on Tuesday,” he said. Mr. Giri Nath was ill during the last week and tested positive on Sunday, sources said.

The city has reported a total of 2,447 cases till date this year. While the city reported less than 200 cases every month during the summer months, it shot up to 727 in May and 1,036 cases already in June. A spike in dengue cases is expected during the monsoon months, BBMP officials said, adding the higher number of cases was also an indication of better surveillance and reporting in the city.

Dr. Madni said the BBMP had taken up a campaign to prevent and control dengue cases in the city, which included a house-to-house larva survey, source reduction activities like clearing stagnant water where the mosquitoes breed, spraying and fogging activities, apart from an extensive awareness programme. “We are also carrying out fever surveillance and samples of all symptomatic patients are being sent to H. Sidhiah Referral Hospital for tests,” he said.