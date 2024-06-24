GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP commissioner tests positive for dengue amidst cases on the rise in Bengaluru

Fever surveillance is being carried out and samples of all symptomatic patients are being sent to H. Sidhiah Referral Hospital for tests

Published - June 24, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath Giri tested positive in the IgM antigen test for Dengue on Sunday, June 23.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath Giri tested positive in the IgM antigen test for Dengue on Sunday, June 23.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath tested positive for dengue on Sunday, June 23. He is resting at home and will likely join work in a few days. This comes amidst rising dengue cases being reported in the city. The number of dengue cases in Bengaluru has shot up significantly over the last two months, with 1,036 cases reported till date in June alone.

Dr. Syed Sirajuddin Madni, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that Mr. Giri Nath tested positive in the IgM antigen test for Dengue on Sunday. “He is fine and was ready to join work on Monday itself. However, we have advised him to rest for some time and he will join work soon, likely on Tuesday,” he said. Mr. Giri Nath was ill during the last week and tested positive on Sunday, sources said. 

The city has reported a total of 2,447 cases till date this year. While the city reported less than 200 cases every month during the summer months, it shot up to 727 in May and 1,036 cases already in June. A spike in dengue cases is expected during the monsoon months, BBMP officials said, adding the higher number of cases was also an indication of better surveillance and reporting in the city. 

Dr. Madni said the BBMP had taken up a campaign to prevent and control dengue cases in the city, which included a house-to-house larva survey, source reduction activities like clearing stagnant water where the mosquitoes breed, spraying and fogging activities, apart from an extensive awareness programme. “We are also carrying out fever surveillance and samples of all symptomatic patients are being sent to H. Sidhiah Referral Hospital for tests,” he said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.