BBMP Commissioner pulls up contractors for defective streetlights

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath pulled up contractors in charge of streetlights in the city, for lax maintenance.

Addressing a meeting of street light contractors on Tuesday, September 17, Mr. Giri Nath said that it had come to the notice of the civic body that on many key stretches, streetlights were not functioning well. He said contractors should ensure proper lighting of key stretches like Outer Ring Road, and flyovers among others. He also instructed civic officials to hit the road, identify defective streetlights and poles, geo-tag them and get them repaired at the earliest.

Mr. Giri Nath also held a review meeting of the civic body with all senior civic officials on Tuesday. In this meeting, he directed civic officials to focus on properly maintaining flyovers, underpasses, and skywalks, which he said had become a concern. “Lifts on skywalks in the city should be maintained properly. Also, cleanliness should be maintained near all skywalks, to ensure there are no obstacles for pedestrian movement,” he said. The Commissioner also directed officials to fill all potholes in the city on a war footing within the deadline.

The Commissioner also directed civic officials to identify blackspots in their respective wards, geotag them and ensure they are not only cleared, but do not come back.

