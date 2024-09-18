GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP Commissioner pulls up contractors for defective streetlights

He instructs civic officials to focus on proper maintenance of flyovers, underpasses, skywalks and to clear blackspots

Published - September 18, 2024 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath pulled up contractors in charge of streetlights in the city, for lax maintenance.

Addressing a meeting of street light contractors on Tuesday, September 17, Mr. Giri Nath said that it had come to the notice of the civic body that on many key stretches, streetlights were not functioning well. He said contractors should ensure proper lighting of key stretches like Outer Ring Road, and flyovers among others. He also instructed civic officials to hit the road, identify defective streetlights and poles, geo-tag them and get them repaired at the earliest. 

Mr. Giri Nath also held a review meeting of the civic body with all senior civic officials on Tuesday. In this meeting, he directed civic officials to focus on properly maintaining flyovers, underpasses, and skywalks, which he said had become a concern. “Lifts on skywalks in the city should be maintained properly. Also, cleanliness should be maintained near all skywalks, to ensure there are no obstacles for pedestrian movement,” he said. The Commissioner also directed officials to fill all potholes in the city on a war footing within the deadline. 

The Commissioner also directed civic officials to identify blackspots in their respective wards, geotag them and ensure they are not only cleared, but do not come back.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:42 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.