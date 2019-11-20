BBMP Commissioner directs zonal and senior officials to start work at 6:00 am

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanahara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar on Tuesday issued a circular to senior officials of the civic body, including special commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers among, directing them to compulsorily inspect civic related works under their jurisdiction in the city from 6:00 am .

This comes after the meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yedyurappa held on November 6 on the development of the city. The Chief Minister is also the Bengaluru Development Minister.

“In the interest of the city’s aesthetics and health, solid waste management (SWM) in the city needs to be done systematically. Hence, it is directed that all the zonal chiefs and senior officials start the work at 6:00 am in the morning and mandatorily inspect garbage disposal, clearance of construction and debris (C&D) waste, potholes, road repair works, median repair works, maintenance of gardens and civic works,” the circular said.

The circular also directs officials to submit the progress report at regular intervals.