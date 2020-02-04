BBMP Commissioner apologises

Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar on Tuesday submitted an ‘unconditional and remorseful apology’ to the Karnataka High Court for stating that he had not held a meeting with the Mayor and others but had only ‘consulted’ on framing rules for giving compensation to public for damage or loss caused due to bad roads and footpaths as per the court’s orders.

“What I actually meant was that, I had consulted the aforesaid persons [Mayor and others] with regard to the need to frame rules in that matter. The mistake is unintentional, and I hereby express my regret for the same, ” he said in his affidavit while clarifying that he had ‘inadvertently’ used certain words in his earlier affidavit filed in November last year.

While providing the names of Mayor and others as sought by the court, the Commissioner has briefly narrated the steps taken by the BBMP for enforcing various directions issued by the court for maintenance of roads.

“I respectfully submit that sincere efforts are being made to comply with the order of this court. I submit my unconditional and remorseful apology for any lapses in this regard. I further state that all efforts will be made to further implement the direction of the court,” he stated in the affidavit.

The affidavit was filed after the court had on Friday castigated him for continuously defying a series of its orders passed in connection with a PIL petition related to city’s poor road conditions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, while expressing dissatisfaction over the language adopted by the Commissioner in his affidavit, adjourned further hearing to February 6 for considering the Commissioner’s affidavit.