BBMP comes out with guidelines for line-up of festivals

Small, intimate pujas, no visitors, no visiting places of worship, no community celebrations and no outside food... these are the restrictions put in place by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ahead of the festival season.

In a press release on Monday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the festival season is starting with Varamahalakshmi festival on July 31, followed by Bakrid, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, Gowri-Ganesha, Moharram and Onam.

Given the situation, citizens have been urged to not visit places of worship, even if they are officially declared open. Apart from restricting celebrations to small pujas for Varamahalakshmi, Krishna Janmashtami and Onam, citizens have been asked not to visit relatives, friends or neighbours, neither should they have outside food.

For Raksha Bandhan, if siblings do not live in the same house, they have been advised against visiting each other.

Citizens have been cautioned against taking part in any community visarjan activities, as the novel corona virus spreads easily in water. They have been asked not to buy idols either.

For Bakrid and Moharram, official details would be decided by the Waqf Board. However, Mr. Prasad has said the celebration of Bakrid and observing Moharram should be kept to a minimum. All community events should be avoided as much as possible.

The Commissioner has reiterated those who go outdoors must take special care to wear masks. If gloves are not possible, citizens must frequently wash hands and use sanitisers.

If anyone has any symptoms, such as fever, cough, cold or breathing difficulty, they are required to call the Apthamitra helpline (14410) so that they may be tested and quarantined immediately, the press release added.