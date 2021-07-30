Bengaluru

BBMP collects swab samples from migrants

As the influx of migrants began to increase, the civic officials are collecting their swab samples at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru) Railway Station and other transport hubs.

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 4:02:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-collects-swab-samples-from-migrants/article35625979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY