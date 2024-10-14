BBMP collects 4,500 tonnes of waste post Ayudha Puja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected an average of 4,500 tonnes of waste after Ayudha Puja. However, owing to the festive holiday, about 15% of the total waste generated is yet to be collected.

Chief Marshal of the BBMP Kurnal Rajbir Singh said that pourakarmikas are the primary engines in the process of waste collection. “This has not happened for the past three days. This will be normalised on Monday. The civic workers also needs holiday to celebrate the festival,” he added.

A senior officer in the BBMP said the collection was highest in the East Zone with the BBMP managing to collect 92%. But in other zones it is 80-85%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.