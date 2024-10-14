GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP collects 4,500 tonnes of waste post Ayudha Puja

Published - October 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Vendors dump unsold produce at K.R. Market after Dasara on Saturday.

Vendors dump unsold produce at K.R. Market after Dasara on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected an average of 4,500 tonnes of waste after Ayudha Puja. However, owing to the festive holiday, about 15% of the total waste generated is yet to be collected.

Chief Marshal of the BBMP Kurnal Rajbir Singh said that pourakarmikas are the primary engines in the process of waste collection. “This has not happened for the past three days. This will be normalised on Monday. The civic workers also needs holiday to celebrate the festival,” he added.

A senior officer in the BBMP said the collection was highest in the East Zone with the BBMP managing to collect 92%. But in other zones it is 80-85%.

