BBMP collects ₹1,563.78 cr. in property tax

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has so far collected ₹1,563.78 crore in property tax, one of the major revenue generators, since the beginning of the new financial year in April.

According to a press release here on Monday, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta reviewed the property tax collection and directed the revenue officials to pay more attention to collecting pending property tax, identify undervalued assets, and bring newly constructed properties into the tax net.

Following the spurt in cases during the second wave, the revenue officials were not able to focus on property tax collection. With COVID-19 cases now on the decline, Mr. Gupta directed officials to hold ‘Khata Melas’ in all the eight zones. This, he said, would help bring more properties under the tax net.

The civic body has extended a 5% rebate on property tax to those who pay the tax for the full year. The facility will be available until the end of the month. The civic chief directed the officials to create more awareness among citizens and collect tax.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraj instructed the revenue officials to issue demand notices to tax defaulters and collect it from them. Legal action should also be initiated against such defaulters. The revenue officials were also asked to work towards reaching the property tax target for this fiscal.