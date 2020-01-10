BBMP collating data on segregation patterns

In what is perhaps the first such attempt of this scale, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying to record segregation patterns of individual households and commercial establishments in the city.

According to the civic body, the levels of segregation of waste at source is slowly improving after dipping to around 30%.

Though as per the civic body’s records, there are 19 lakh properties in the city, the BBMP lacks data on how many households and commercial establishments actually segregate waste at source and how many compost the waste generated.

To get a concrete idea of it, the civic body’s junior health inspectors, supervisors, link workers and pourakarmikas will record the segregation patterns of individual houses and commercial establishments in their respective jurisdictions.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep admitted that until now, the civic body did not have concrete data on segregation in the city. Though micro plans have been drawn up, the exercise has limited itself to forming blocks, assigning vehicles for door-to-door collection and route mapping.

Identifying traceability of waste

“With this exercise, we will know how many households and commercial establishments are segregating, how many are composting, apart from ascertaining that all pockets in the city are covered ... basically, identify the traceability of the waste. We can fine those who are not segregating; if waste is not being handed over to our pourakarmikas, where is it being dumped?” he said.

Mr. Randeep said this was a good base to start creating awareness about Swachh Survekshan 2020 and BBMP’s efforts with regard to solid-waste management among citizens. The BBMP, he said, had also floated tender for setting up smart control room and houses in 10 wards will be tagged with RFID. “With integration with the smart control room, we will be creating a database for future planning,” he said and added that on pilot basis, a similar exercise had been taken up in Doddanekkundi ward.

Anu Govind, a volunteer from the ward, said the volunteers had mapped the meat shops, schools, houses, apartments, and others in each of the 41 blocks of the ward, the kind of waste generated and mapped it on Google Maps. It was also made accessible digitally, where with just one click, one could know the details of the auto tipper coming to pick up the waste.

“The idea was to make accessible this data. With the data being dynamic, the health inspectors should be empowered to update the date themselves,” she said. The exercise was later extended to all eight wards of Mahadevapura constituency.

‘Mismatch between data and ground reality’

Many waste management experts, however, pointed out that such data already existed for some areas. According to V. Ramaprasad, waste management expert, a similar exercise was taken up in Malleswaram. Houses were given differently coloured stickers based on whether they were segregating waste, composting and depositing dry waste at the Dry Waste Collection Centres.

He pointed out the huge mismatch in BBMP’s data and ground reality. Citing an example, he said BBMP data showed that it was just one property. “On ground, however, we found that there were 32 houses. This is just one example. There are thousands of such properties on ground,” he said and added that unless there is proper coordination and sharing of data between all civic agencies, including BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, planning will not be successful.