BBMP clears blackspots after Upalokayukta inspection

BBMP officials cleared many garbage black spots in parts of South Bengaluru after a surprise inspection by Upalokayuktas Justice K.N. Phanindra and Justice B. Veerappa of the blackspots on Monday.

The Upalokayuktas first noticed the pile of garbage near Nadaprabhu Sri Kempegowda Indoor stadium in V.V. Puram and then took note of the vehicles that were parked in front of a ‘no parking’ sign and the garbage that had piled up near the B.R. Ambedkar Government R.C. College’s boys hostel in Banashankari and over 15 unclaimed vehicles on B. R. Ambedkar Nagar main road. They also noticed dry and wet waste, animal waste and other wastes on Dr. Vishnuvardhan Road and non-functional garbage trucks filled with garbage near the Kadirenahalli underpass.

After their inspection, the Upalokayuktas instructed the officials of BBMP and waste disposal contractors to clear the garbage from all the spots before 10 a.m. on September 3, and strict action would be taken against them if they failed to do so.

Accordingly all the blackspots were cleared and unclaimed vehicles were removed by the BBMP in these areas within one day.