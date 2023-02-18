ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP clarifies over allegation of missing names in voters’ list

February 18, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the allegation made by J.A. Kanthraj, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bengaluru, that his and family members’ names were missing in electoral rolls despite staying in the same locality for over 20 years, the Assistant Commissioner (elections) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has clarified that field verification and scrutiny of the electoral roll by the Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer found that are names are present in BTM Layout Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kanthraj’s allegations were cited in a story, “Archdiocese of Bangalore raises concern over alleged missing of voters’ names from minority communities,” published on February 16.

Responding to the BBMP’s clarification, Mr. Kanthraj said, “After the story appeared, I got calls from the BBMP office. I was asked to submit my old voter ID, and after 30 minutes, I got a response from them that names were not missing from the voters’ list. Why did they take so much time to check the names? My name was missing when I met the Chief Electoral Officer a few days ago. My name was not showing up in the search. I wonder how the name appeared after I met the BBMP official concerned.”

