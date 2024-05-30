BBMP claims to have cleared 2,344 stormwater drain encroachments in Bengaluru in two years

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which has been carrying out the anti-encroachment drive, has removed 2,344 stormwater drain encroachments in the city till May 20. According to the latest data shared by the civic body, there are a total of 4,316 encroachments.

With 1,726 encroachments, Mahadevapura has topped the table and so far, officials have been successful in clearing 1,203 in the last two years. The data shows that 523 encroachments are pending for removal and the issue of about 97 encroachments are in the court. The BBMP’s legal cell is also working to resolve the cases to continue with the drive.

About 3,182 encroachments are old encroachments and 1,134 are new encroachments which are marked between August 28, 2023 and May 20, 2024. The data reveals that the BBMP has not removed even a single newly-marked encroachment. A total of 1,972 are pending for removal.

A BBMP official said the civic body is working on a war-footing against the razed structures sitting on the drains. These encroachments are the major source of flooding in the city. As Mahadevapura has the highest number of encroachments, the zone has more flood-prone areas.

The official further said that matters pending before the courts are also a challenge for the BBMP in its pursuit of making the city encroachment-free. He said, according to the data compiled by the stormwater department, about 187 drain encroachments are pending before the courts, of which 151 are old and 36 are new ones. The BBMP has successfully resolved 1,785 cases but the civic body is yet to remove these encroachments.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, speaking to The Hindu, said with the sole focus of removing encroachments, the civic body had cleared many. “This has resulted in a reduction in the number of flood-prone areas. For instance, at Anugraha Layout after drain work the layout has become flood-free,” he added.

