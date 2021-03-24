BBMP circular on payment to contractors raised in Council

24 March 2021 08:36 IST

CM promises to withdraw the circular

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) circular asking contractors to provide an affidavit that they would not seek payment for works done now, for the next two to three years, came under attack in the Legislative Council.

Raising the issue, Congress member P.R. Ramesh pointed out that such a circular would lead to poor quality of work and wondered about the legal sanctity of such a circular.

The circular stated that an agency or contractor should “abide to submit an undertaking on stamp paper of ₹200 for the expenditure to be incurred in execution of the work not be substantially claimed for the payment till the next minimum of two to three years from the date of submission of the part/final bill and completion certificate endorsed by the competent authority.”

The circular stated that the COVID-19 pandemic situation was the reason for seeking such an affidavit from contractors. It has asked officials to seek the affidavit before handing over any work order.

Mr. Ramesh feared that such a move would affect citizens as contractors, who cannot seek money against bills, would end up delivering shoddy work. “Moreover, it will lead to corruption and instances of double payment,” he pointed out.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was present in the Council at that time, immediately informed the House that the order had been issued without his knowledge, and that directions will be issued to withdraw it.