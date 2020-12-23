BBMP chief tests positive

23 December 2020 00:06 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release issued by the BBMP said Mr. Prasad is under quarantine. “The commissioner has requested those who came in contact with him during events and other programmes as well as media persons to undergo COVID-19 tests,” stated the release.

Mr. Prasad is said to have fever and other mild symptoms. He has been admitted to Mallige Hospital in the city.

