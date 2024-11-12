ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP chief orders sealing of non-residential buildings with outstanding property taxes

Published - November 12, 2024 06:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath

In a move to ensure the collection of outstanding property taxes, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has directed officials to seal non-residential buildings that have large property tax dues. The directive was issued during a meeting held on Monday at the Malleshwaram office. 

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Giri Nath emphasised the need for timely tax collection by taking stringent measures, especially for properties with substantial outstanding amounts. He also stressed the importance of addressing cases related to property renovations and other pending issues within the various administrative zones.

Assistant Revenue Officers in the respective zones have been instructed to conduct meetings and take strict action to recover dues, particularly targeting properties with large outstanding taxes and those involved in renovation disputes. The officials were advised to follow the list of outstanding tax cases and take necessary steps to ensure collection.

OTS scheme

The BBMP has reminded tax defaulters about the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, which offers property tax defaulters a chance to pay outstanding dues without interest or penalties. This scheme will be available only until November 30. Citizens have been urged to visit  BBMPtax.karnataka.gov.in before the deadline to clear any outstanding taxes. Failure to pay by November 30 will result in the outstanding dues being doubled starting December 1, 2024.

E-khata system

In an effort to simplify access to property records, the Bengaluru One centres have introduced a system to issue e-khata certificates. Residents can now obtain their e-khata by submitting necessary documents and paying a fee of Rs. 45, Mr. Giri Nath said.

