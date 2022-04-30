BBMP Chief inspects ongoing works in Bengaluru

Late on Friday night, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta inspected several ongoing works in different parts of West and East zones.

Accompanied by senior officials, the civic Chief inspected Sheshadri Road which is being white topped, Avenue Road that is being developed by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. as per TenderSURE norms, BVK Iyengar Road, Sultanpete, Chikpete, Kempegowda Road and others.

A press release said that Mr. Gupta directed the civic officials to ensure that the white topping of the 1.2-km long Sheshadri Road is completed within 60 days, apart from finishing the asphalting of the Sankey Tank bund road as soon as possible.

While the white topping work on Sampige Road (from Mantri Square to 18 th Cross, Malleswaram) has been completed, the civic chief directed officials to complete work on the ducts and laying of the footpath on either side of the road. The officials were given 15 days’ deadline to complete the work and allow vehicular movement on the arterial road.

On Saturday morning, the civic chief inspected works in Yelahanka zone, such as development of Yelahanka lake, widening of the raja kaluve near Kendriya Vihar apartment and Jakkur Road.