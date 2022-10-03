BBMP chief files complaint about misuse of his photo

BBMP chief files complaint about misuse of his photoBengaluru
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath filed a police complaint on Monday after his photo was used by an unknown number as its WhatsApp display picture and sending messages to his colleagues. In a complaint to Bengaluru cybercrime police, Mr. Giri Nath said, “An unknown person has used my WhatsApp DP and is sending messages to my colleagues.” He demanded a probe to book the fraudster.