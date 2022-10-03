BBMP chief files complaint about misuse of his photo

The Hindu BureauDarshan Devaiah BP _11765 Bengaluru
October 03, 2022 22:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath filed a police complaint on Monday after his photo was used by an unknown number as its WhatsApp display picture and sending messages to his colleagues. In a complaint to Bengaluru cybercrime police, Mr. Giri Nath said, “An unknown person has used my WhatsApp DP and is sending messages to my colleagues.” He demanded a probe to book the fraudster.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app