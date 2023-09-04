BBMP Chief Engineer directs officials to carry out safety and structural audit of buildings

September 04, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

After The Hindu reported on September 1 about one of the office buildings of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not having a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department and a building plan, Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure), BBMP, B.S. Prahlad directed officials to submit safety audit reports of all buildings of the civic body.

This assumes significance in the wake of a fire accident that occurred at the Quality Control and Laboratory Office in the head office last month in which a chief engineer was killed and eight others were injured. The office is located at Annexure 2 building. For the Annexure 3 building, which has six floors, the BBMP has not applied for an NOC from the Fire Department as it does not have fire safety measures. The building that came up in 2010 does not even have a building plan.

Big buildings

Mr. Prahlad has now directed officials across eight BBMP zones to carry out safety and structural audits of all the buildings on properties of the civic body. There are more than 15 big buildings, including the Unity Building, the Utility Complex in Jayanagar and others. Most of the buildings are old and do not have fire safety measures. The officials have been asked to submit the report within 15 days. However, sources say that it may not be possible to complete the report in such a short span.

Mr. Prahlad said the approved building plan is mandatory for all the buildings and fire safety too. As buildings were old, some norms were not followed and the report will bring errors to light. After studying the report, measures will be taken to ensure the implementation of fire safety measures, he said, adding that the BBMP will work towards ensuring zero accidents in the buildings.

A source in the BBMP said the Multipurpose Engineering Department (MPED) has prepared a plan to build a fire safety exit at the cost of ₹ 5 crore in Annexure 3 building. The proposal will be sent to the head office for approval. However, the commencement of work may be delayed as no fresh tenders are being issued by the BBMP.

