BBMP chief directs senior zonal officials to contain dengue in Bengaluru

Published - July 23, 2024 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Zone Commissioners were directed to hold daily meetings with Health Department officials to supervise dengue control efforts. They were instructed to intensify fogging and spraying of pesticide to destroy mosquito-breeding sites

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visiting C.V. Raman Nagar in east Bengaluru as part of an awareness drive on dengue. | Photo Credit: File photo

In a meeting on dengue control measures in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed zonal officials to implement appropriate actions in their respective zones.

Addressing a meeting at the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWMC) on July 23, he informed that an average of 150 dengue cases are reported daily, with a total of 3,304 cases reported from July 1 to July 22.

Senior officials have been advised to visit hospitals to monitor the number of cases and check the rates being charged for test kits. Action should be taken against hospitals charging more than the government-mandated rates, officials were told.

Fill potholes and collect property tax

Directions given to officials included to fill potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads in Bengaluru, conduct a survey within the BBMP jurisdiction to identify out-of-school children, and ensure collection of property tax.

