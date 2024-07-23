In a meeting on dengue control measures in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed zonal officials to implement appropriate actions in their respective zones.

Addressing a meeting at the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWMC) on July 23, he informed that an average of 150 dengue cases are reported daily, with a total of 3,304 cases reported from July 1 to July 22.

Zone Commissioners were directed to hold daily meetings with Health Department officials to supervise dengue control efforts. They were instructed to intensify fogging and spraying of pesticide to destroy mosquito-breeding sites.

Senior officials have been advised to visit hospitals to monitor the number of cases and check the rates being charged for test kits. Action should be taken against hospitals charging more than the government-mandated rates, officials were told.

Fill potholes and collect property tax

Directions given to officials included to fill potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads in Bengaluru, conduct a survey within the BBMP jurisdiction to identify out-of-school children, and ensure collection of property tax.

