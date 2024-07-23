GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP chief directs senior zonal officials to contain dengue in Bengaluru

Zone Commissioners were directed to hold daily meetings with Health Department officials to supervise dengue control efforts. They were instructed to intensify fogging and spraying of pesticide to destroy mosquito-breeding sites

Published - July 23, 2024 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visiting C.V. Raman Nagar in east Bengaluru as part of an awareness drive on dengue.

A file photo of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visiting C.V. Raman Nagar in east Bengaluru as part of an awareness drive on dengue. | Photo Credit: File photo

In a meeting on dengue control measures in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed zonal officials to implement appropriate actions in their respective zones.

Addressing a meeting at the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWMC) on July 23, he informed that an average of 150 dengue cases are reported daily, with a total of 3,304 cases reported from July 1 to July 22.

Zone Commissioners were directed to hold daily meetings with Health Department officials to supervise dengue control efforts. They were instructed to intensify fogging and spraying of pesticide to destroy mosquito-breeding sites.

Senior officials have been advised to visit hospitals to monitor the number of cases and check the rates being charged for test kits. Action should be taken against hospitals charging more than the government-mandated rates, officials were told.

Fill potholes and collect property tax

Directions given to officials included to fill potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads in Bengaluru, conduct a survey within the BBMP jurisdiction to identify out-of-school children, and ensure collection of property tax.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.