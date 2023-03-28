BBMP Chief directs officials to take action against those disfiguring public places with posters and flexes

March 28, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the election heat rises, incidents of political parties disfiguring public places by putting up banners and flexes are also on the rise in the city. Those erecting banners and flexes on poles of flyovers and roadsides are also risking the lives of motorists.

To initiate action against disfiguring public places, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the Bengaluru City District Election Officer, has issued a circular asking the Zonal Commissioners to take action against defacement of public places and illegal banners and posters.

According to the circular, the Chief Commissioner has directed the officials to book a case against those found creating public nuisance under Section 254 of the BBMP Act. Tushar Giri Nath also said to form special teams to remove illegal posters, hoardings, banners, and buntings apart from penalising them.

Poll icons announced

The BBMP, on Tuesday, March 28, announced five poll icons for the city to motivate the public to get enrolled and come out to vote in the elections. The ‘Namma Bengaluru icons’ are Olympian shuttler Anup Sridhar, Indian para-swimmer Sharath Gayakwad, folk singer Mohan Kumar N, Kannada actor H. Anand popularly known as Master Anand and Arjuna awardee kabaddi player V. Tejaswini Bai.

“This poll icons will create awareness on the elections and importance of voting. The general public can get all the details about the polling station and other details 10 days prior to the election day or else the people can also find voter roll information on the VHA (Voter Helpline App),” said Tushar Giri Nath, adding that people have to vote in elections; if they are not happy to vote at least there is an option NOTA which they can use.

Speaking at the event held at Town Hall, C.H. Pratap Reddy, Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, said “Bengaluru city is growing fast, however the voter turnout is not improving. This election we need to see more voter turnout and we have to create more awareness about it,” he said

Getting prepared

The civic body has recently called tenders for the election materials including CCTV camera, video cameras, vehicles, printing materials, catering services and checkposts to Static Surveillance Team (SST) across the city.

Additional district electoral officers (ADEOs) from the four electoral districts North, South, Central and Urban have floated tenders. A BBMP official said that the preparations have already started for elections since anytime the Election Commission may announce election date and Model Code of Conduct.