BBMP chief directs officials to identify and remove encroachments

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, has instructed the officials to identify and clear encroachments of stormwater drains and lakes in coordination with the land records and revenue departments.

Addressing a meeting held on Wednesday (July 24) at the BBMP office with officials from various departments regarding the removal of encroachments on stormwater drains and lakes, he stressed the importance of surveying and identifying the encroached areas using land surveyors.

The identified encroachments should be reported to the tahsildar, who will then submit them to the Special Deputy Commissioner for appropriate orders and subsequent phased clearance. Cases with stay orders in the High Court should be resolved promptly to facilitate the clearance operations, he said.

Details of encroachments

In the city, a total of 4,316 encroachments have been identified, of which 2,473 have been cleared so far. There are still 1,648 encroachments to be cleared, and 195 cases are pending in courts. The Land Survey Department has identified 889 encroachments, the Revenue Department has 615, and the BBMP has 144.

Lake encroachments

There are 202 lakes within the BBMP limits, with 183 being active lakes. It has been identified that 159 of these lakes have encroachments. Letters have been sent to the tahsildars to take action as per the action plan submitted to the High Court. The Assistant Directors of Land Records have surveyed 124 lakes, demarcating boundaries and providing maps for 82 lakes. Action will be taken as per the High Court’s directives regarding encroachment clearance; otherwise, disciplinary actions will be enforced on the responsible officials, a BBMP release added.