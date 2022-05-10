BBMP Chief Commissioner inspects East zone

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath

May 10, 2022 21:39 IST

Inspecting the work to remove silt at the major drain next to Hennur Main Road, Mr. Nath said that there is an annual maintenance contract for 400 km of stormwater drains in core zones.

From interacting with pourakarmikas to inspecting different areas in the East zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and senior civic officials were busy on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the civic chief began his inspection from the BDA complex in Manorayanapalya. He issued a direction to civic officials on the measures to be taken over the next 15 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Nath pointed out that the auto tipper movement needed better monitoring, while also directing officials of the solid waste management cell to utilise CCTV camera footage to identify those dumping garbage in black spots.

During their interaction, the pourakarmikas sought drinking water and toilets. The officials stated that 225 containers (Suvidha Cabins) with drinking water and toilet facilities for pourakarmikas will be installed soon in mustering points. Of these, 44 have already been installed. “We need 600 such containers in the city,” he said.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravindra said that the civic chief had directed officials to ensure that the outlets on major roads leading to drains are unclogged regularly, so that surface water doesn’t stagnate on the roads.

He has also directed officials to complete the pending work at the hospital at Munireddypalya within the next 15 days and at the maternity hospital at Ganganagar within 45 days.

Inspecting the work to remove silt at the major drain next to Hennur Main Road, Mr. Nath said that there is an annual maintenance contract for 400 km of stormwater drains in core zones. He had directed the contractors concerned to complete one cleaning cycle every three months.