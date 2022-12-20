BBMP Chief Commissioner directs officials to remove all SWD encroachments 

December 20, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner held a meeting with the officials of various zone on Tuesday to discuss encroachment of Storm Water Drain (SWD) in the city and directed officials to conduct a survey of the SWD encroachment and issue notice to the concerned people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, in the meeting, has directed all the tahsildars in the city to conduct the survey of illegal encroachments and take action soon,” a BBMP release stated.

According to BBMP, in the year 2015-16, the civic body has identified 2,671 encroachments while the BBMP claims so far 2,073 encroachments have been removed. In a release, the civic body said that 595 encroachment removal is pending in these 67 encroachments, there are cases going on in the court, while 470 encroachments clearing is pending.