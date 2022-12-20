BBMP Chief Commissioner directs officials to remove all SWD encroachments 

December 20, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner held a meeting with the officials of various zone on Tuesday to discuss encroachment of Storm Water Drain (SWD) in the city and directed officials to conduct a survey of the SWD encroachment and issue notice to the concerned people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, in the meeting, has directed all the tahsildars in the city to conduct the survey of illegal encroachments and take action soon,” a BBMP release stated.

According to BBMP, in the year 2015-16, the civic body has identified 2,671 encroachments while the BBMP claims so far 2,073 encroachments have been removed. In a release, the civic body said that 595 encroachment removal is pending in these 67 encroachments, there are cases going on in the court, while 470 encroachments clearing is pending.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US