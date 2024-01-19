ADVERTISEMENT

‘BBMP building plan approvals will be replaced by self-declaration by architects’

January 19, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

D.K. Shivakumar

In what may bring relief to the citizens of Bengaluru, the government will soon empower empanelled architects for approval of building plans which is currently being given by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said the architects would soon be allowed to self-declare building plans, without depending on the BBMP for building plan approvals.

At an event organised by the Indian Institute of Interior Designing, he said, “People have to run from pillar to post in the BBMP to obtain building plan approvals. We will soon issue a Government Order enabling authorised or empanelled architects to self-declare the building plan without having to get it approved from the BBMP.”

It should be noted that securing a building plan from the BBMP is a Herculean task. There are instances of property owners waiting more than six months to get the sanction for the plan. There have also been allegations of corruption in the civic body approving building plans.

“The authorised architects can function like chartered accountants. They can design the building within the legal provisions and self-declare the same to the BBMP. We believe that all of you will uphold the law of the land. This initiative is to prevent corruption and harassment from BBMP officials,” he explained.

Asked what dimension of sites will come under the self-declaration scheme, he said he would provide all the details in a couple of days.

