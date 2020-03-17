‘BBMP Budget will be realistic’

The BBMP’s 2020-21 Budget will be ready by the month-end, and it will be ‘realistic’, said L. Srinivas, chairperson of the Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivas said the committee would await instruction from the State government on when to present the Budget, especially in light of the various restrictions and prohibitions.

Over the past week, committee members had held series of meetings with officials, former Mayors, city MLAs and stakeholders, and on Tuesday, invited the mediapersons to give their inputs. We will focus on developing the Outer Ring Road, median development, junction improvement, apart from developing parks and rejuvenating lakes,” Mr. Srinivas added.

The BBMP will also look at establishing more nurseries to raise saplings to be planted across across the city. “The saplings raised could be sold at a nominal cost to citizens. For any sapling, many citizens approach private nurseries. If the BBMP steps into that space, these nurseries can become a source of revenue for the civic body,” he added.