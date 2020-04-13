BBMP budget to be presented via video conference

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got the green signal from the government to present the budget of 2020-21 via video conference.
“We have got permission from the government to go ahead with presenting the budget. We will finalise the date soon. I have called a meeting of all senior officials of the civic body on Wednesday,” Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said. He also said that video conference facilities would be made at all the zonal offices so that all the members of the council can take part.
This comes after Mr. Goutham Kumar had written to the Chief Secretary and other departments concerned seeking guidelines on how to present the budget at the time of lockdown and maintain the financial condition of the civic body. Though the financial year has begun, the BBMP budget has not been able to present its budget owing to the lockdown.
