BBMP Budget to be presented on Saturday

Bengaluru

27 March 2021 01:36 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s 2021-22 Budget will be presented by the civic body’s administrator Gaurav Gupta on Saturday.

The official told reporters here on Friday that the Budget would be “realistic, yet ambitious”.

“The outlay of the Budget is commensurate with the revenue generation and expenditure. It also includes government grants that have already been announced in the State Budget,” he said.

He also said the budget had taken into account the much needed upgrading of the BBMP’s educational institutions and hospitals, apart from basic civic amenities in the city and ongoing projects already approved by the State government.