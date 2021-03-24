BBMP budget to be announced on Friday

24 March 2021 07:29 IST

It is likely to be presented by Administrator Gaurav Gupta

With the financial year drawing to a close, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to unveil the 2021-22 budget on Friday. However, in the absence of an elected council, it is likely to be presented by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta.

Mr. Gupta said that the budget had been prepared and was ready to be presented.

Senior officials claimed that the budget outlay was likely to be around ₹8,000 crore. This is over ₹3,500 crore less than the outlay of the 2020-21 budget, presented by the BJP-ruled council in April 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

The outlay of the previous budgets presented by the Congress-Janata Dal (S) combine and BJP during the past five fiscals had ranged between ₹9,300 crore and ₹11,700 crore.

The last budget that was presented by a government-appointed administrator was in 2015-16, by former Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar. He had presented a budget with an outlay of ₹5,411.25 crore.

Former Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid attributed the huge outlays to various welfare schemes and projects approved by the elected council. “That is not the case when the budget is prepared by the administrator, which will mainly have fund allocation for ongoing works and administrative expenses, as in the case of the 2015-16 budget,” he said.

Pavements and public facilities

Meanwhile, late last year, several citizens gave their inputs for the BBMP budget, as part of Janaagraha’s ‘My City My Budget’ campaign. The campaign garnered over 9,700 inputs from citizens on footpaths and toilets.

Sapna Karim from Janaagraha told The Hindu that based on the inputs, costing for both toilets and footpath repair and improvements was taken up by the BBMP following verification by civic officials and marshals. The survey revealed a requirement for 236 public toilets as well as repairs and improvements to footpaths in over 5,000 locations.

“Our eyes will be on the allocation for footpaths and toilets. If it is attributed to inputs from ‘My City My Budget’, it will be for the first time that citizens’ inputs have been incorporated in the city’s budget,” said Ms. Karim.