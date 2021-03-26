BBMP budget postponed

The city’s civic budget that was scheduled to be presented on Friday has been postponed, and is likely to be presented on Saturday, sources said.
There has been a delay in the budget being approved by the State government, which is why it has been postponed, sources in the civic body said.
The new financial year starts from April 1 and the civic budget has to be presented before that.
With no council, the budget will be presented by Gaurav Gupta, Administrator, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).