BBMP Budget likely on February 29

February 27, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is likely to present the Budget on Thursday. A source in the BBMP said the presentation by the finance department will begin at 10.30 a.m. at Town Hall.

A senior official said that the outlay is likely to allocate money for white-topping of roads in Central Business District areas. On the other hand, the Budget may also set aside funds to build country’ tallest skydeck for which NGEF land has been finalised. The BBMP may also come up with a proposal for tunnel roads. In the State Budget which was presented recently, a tunnel road was proposed to be built on a pilot basis at Hebbal junction, the official added.

The State Budget has allocated ₹3,000 crore to BBMP this year, even as it set a high ₹6,000 crore target for property tax for 2024-25. The State Budget also said ₹2,000 crore will be mobilised in the civic body this year through non-tax revenue by revamping the advertisement policy and Premium FAR. The State government has already got an amendment to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961 allowing Premium FAR passed in the Sssembly.

For 2023-24, the BBMP initially presented the outlay of ₹11,163 crore. The Budget size was later revised to ₹11,885. Last year, the Budget was presented by Special Commissioner (Finance) Jairam Raipura.

According to sources, this year Budget size is likely to see an increase of 10% which is usual year-on-year increase. This year the Budget will be presented by Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivananda Kalkeri.

The BBMP needs ₹650 crore towards payment of salaries of the civic body staffers and ₹250 crore towards payment of salaries of pourakarmikas which is committed expenditure.

