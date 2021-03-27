BBMP Budget | Citizens will be decision makers for civic work

Bengaluru

27 March 2021 19:39 IST

Administrative decisions involving financial resources to the tune of ₹2,000 crore delegated to the zonal level

Citizens will have a greater say in allocation of resources towards development work in their neighbourhoods. Decentralisation of funds and decision making at the zonal and ward levels were the focus of the civic Budget presented on Saturday, the first under the new BBMP Act, 2020.

Of a total Budget outlay of ₹9291.33 crore, various administrative decisions involving financial resources to the tune of ₹2000 crore – roughly half of the civic body's revenues — has been delegated to the zone level. It makes a commitment “to devolve at least 50% of BBMP’s Budget to the zonal level within the next few years,” a move that has been widely welcomed by the civic activists.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Budget, the civic body described it as a major reform that will bring the execution and payment for work closer to citizens who will be the decision makers.

Four-tier model

The new BBMP Act, 2020 provides for a four-tier model for decentralisation at the levels of area committee, ward committee, assembly constituency consultative committee, and a zonal committee. While the Budget remains silent on area committees that are not yet a reality in the city, it takes decisive steps towards empowering ward committees.

One percent of property tax collected in a ward will be allocated to the ward committee to take up required works. However, the Budget also gives the Assembly constituency consultative committee led by the local MLA the power to approve the work for execution. Each ward committee will be allotted ₹20 lakh to repair footpaths. The aim is to create 5 km of walkable footpaths in every ward, adding up to 1,000 km across the city. Ward committees will be the supervisory body for maintenance of all parks in the ward.

Decentralisation welcomed

V. Ravichandar, member of BBMP Restructuring Committee, that recommended for a decentralised administration in the city, welcomed the push for decentralisation in the budget.

“Starting with ₹2,000 crore and making a commitment that 50% of the Budget outlay will be devolved to zonal committees, is a huge step forward. Earmarking 1% of property tax collected in the ward to the ward committee is a good move, though it could have been done slightly differently – giving a higher share, say 25% of the additional tax collected in the ward – to incentivise tax collection. Though giving the MLA led committee a veto power to approve ward works is a dampener,” he said.