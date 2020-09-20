BBMP Bill unlikely to be tabled in this session

The term of the BBMP council ended on September 10.

Bengaluru

20 September 2020 23:16 IST

The much-discussed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill is unlikely to be tabled in the State legislature during the session starting from Monday. P.R. Ramesh, MLC and member of the Select Committee constituted to finalise the Bill, told The Hindu that discussions and deliberations were far from over.

That apart, some of the provisions proposed in the Bill were contrary to those under the 74th Amendment of the Constitution. “We have pointed out some gross violations and mistakes in the Bill. These have to be examined legally to ensure there are no ramifications later,” said Mr. Ramesh.

Some of the provisions that have been questioned are the appointment of zonal commissioners to head the zonal committees as well as appointment of social workers as nominated councillors. The former Mayor claimed that appointment of zonal commissioners defeats the purpose of local self-government. He also stated that the chairman of the zonal committee should ideally be a council member and voter in the council. “A bureaucrat cannot head the zonal committee.”

The Speaker had extended the term of the Select Committee, he said, and added that members were of the opinion that public consultations must be held. “The committee has agreed to have public consultations. The Bill may be notified for the same by the committee shortly,” he said. Retired bureaucrats, non-governmental agencies, and residents’ welfare associations must be allowed to give their views on the proposed Bill, he added. The committee is examining all sections and provisions of the proposed Bill, keeping in mind the existing problems in the city, especially lack of coordination among the various civic agencies. “We are also looking at improving multi-level participation, strengthening ward committees… all this to preserve the city’s brand globally and within the country,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, chairperson of the committee S. Raghu was not available for comment. Incidentally, it was Mr. Raghu who had earlier said that the committee would table the Bill in the Assembly in the next session.