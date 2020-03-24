BBMP Bill referred to joint panel of legislature

Following strong opposition from members of the ruling BJP, the State government on Tuesday referred the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill 2020, which will enable the civic body to come out of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, to the Joint Select Committee comprising members of both houses of the State legislature.

The Bill is aimed at comprehensive changes in the administration and governance of the BBMP, which functions under the KMC Act, 1976.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok explained that the BBMP elections and functions have been largely governed by the KMC Act of 1976, which was enacted more than four decades ago. The new bill is aimed at mobilising more taxes, changes in the functioning of the civic body since it covers an area of 714 sq.km.

The Bill, the Minister said, is aimed at dislodging the garbage lobby and bringing better coordination among various civic authorities, such as BDA, BWSSB, BESCOM, and the BBMP.

The Bill says that the KMC Act is inadequate in administrative and structural matters to govern Bengaluru as it provides limited flexibility and was a common legislation catering to nine smaller city corporations in the State.

The Bill states “that there is urgent need to formulate an independent legislation for the working of BBMP for the purposes of improving decentralisation, integration of public participation at various levels of municipal governance and ensuring efficient decision-making by the municipal authorities”.

Senior member Aravind Limbavali strongly objected to discussion of the Bill on the last day of the session in the absence of the Opposition Congress and JD(S) members. More than 170 rules have been framed in the new Bill, which necessitate a detailed discussion and consultation with city organisations and members of the opposition. He asked the government and the Speaker to refer the Bill to the Joint Select Committee of the legislature.

Satish Reddy, Uday B. Garudachar, L.A. Ravi Subramanya and K. Poornima (all BJP), Sharat Bachhe Gowda (independent), R. Manjunath (JD-S) opposed the passage of the Bill in a hurry. They asked the Speaker to refer the Bill to the committee.

They argued that a detailed debate was necessary to bring Electronics City under the jurisdiction of the BBMP and increase tax collection. As of now, Electronics City, which is contributing a huge amount of revenue to the State exchequer, is under panchayat limits, they said.

Mr. Ashok and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy then asked the Speaker to refer the Bill to the Joint Select Committee of the legislature.