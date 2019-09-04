Bengaluru

BBMP begins road work after video of ‘moon walk’ goes viral

Work under way on Tunganagar main road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Work under way on Tunganagar main road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.  

more-in

The work on the badly damaged road in Tunganagar was taken up on priority basis after a video made by city-based artist Badal Nanjundaswamy of an actor dressed in astronaut gear walking on the road that looked like moon’s crater-filled surface vent viral on social media.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, taking cognisance of the video, instructed jurisdictional engineers to repair the road at the earliest.

Mr. Nanjundaswamy thanked the officials for taking up the work.

Watch | Artist 'walks on the moon' to highlight state of Bengaluru roads

Dressed as an astronaut, 40-year-old Nanjundaswamy is seen walking cautiously on the side of Tunganagar main road, riddled with cater-sized potholes even as vehicles pass by in the city’s northwest suburb.

Though the artist intended to shake up the civic agency from its slumber to fill-up the potholes, the video footage went viral on Twitter, provoking adverse comments galore for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its apathy in fixing the roads.

The video clip became an instant hit in the virtual world as, coincidentally, on the day when Chandrayaan-2 mission’s lander Vikram with rover Pragyan separated from its Orbiter about 100 kms above the lunar surface for its soft-landing near the moon’s south pole on early September 7.

(With inputs from IANS)

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
arts, culture and entertainment
road transport
road accident
road safety
civic infrastructure
Bangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2019 7:34:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-begins-road-work-after-video-of-moon-surface-walk-goes-viral/article29326706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY