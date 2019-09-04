BBMP begins road work after video of ‘moon walk’ goes viral

The work on the badly damaged road in Tunganagar was taken up on priority basis after a video made by city-based artist Badal Nanjundaswamy of an actor dressed in astronaut gear walking on the road that looked like moon’s crater-filled surface vent viral on social media.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, taking cognisance of the video, instructed jurisdictional engineers to repair the road at the earliest.

Mr. Nanjundaswamy thanked the officials for taking up the work.

Dressed as an astronaut, 40-year-old Nanjundaswamy is seen walking cautiously on the side of Tunganagar main road, riddled with cater-sized potholes even as vehicles pass by in the city’s northwest suburb.

Though the artist intended to shake up the civic agency from its slumber to fill-up the potholes, the video footage went viral on Twitter, provoking adverse comments galore for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its apathy in fixing the roads.

The video clip became an instant hit in the virtual world as, coincidentally, on the day when Chandrayaan-2 mission’s lander Vikram with rover Pragyan separated from its Orbiter about 100 kms above the lunar surface for its soft-landing near the moon’s south pole on early September 7.

(With inputs from IANS)