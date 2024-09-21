GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP begins pilot to implant microchips in stray dogs in two Bengaluru localities

Published - September 21, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
A microchip being implanted in a stray dog in Bengaluru.

A microchip being implanted in a stray dog in Bengaluru.

In a significant step towards better management of stray dogs, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a pilot programme to implant microchips in such dogs in Mathikere and Malleswaram localities.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor said the microchip technology would help store critical data like the dog’s location, vaccination dates, and sterilization surgery details, providing a permanent record for each dog. This initiative is being launched in collaboration with BIZ ORBIT, and if successful, will be implemented across the city.

The BBMP has been planning to test this project for the last one year, but it was not approved. The recent incident of an elderly woman being killed in a stray dog attack prompted the BBMP to speed-up the process.

The microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, is implanted under the animal’s skin via an injection. It serves as a permanent identification method without causing any harm or side effects. Each chip carries a unique number recognised globally, allowing for accurate tracking and identification of the animal, Mr. Kishor said.

Mr. Kishor hopes that if the pilot programme proves effective, the BBMP plans to expand microchip implantation to stray dogs across all zones in Bengaluru. The microchips will also assist in coordinated vaccination efforts, helping to avoid unnecessary repeat vaccinations for the same animals.

Current practice: colour coding

Currently, the BBMP identifies vaccinated stray dogs by marking them with paint, which typically lasts only for a week. This method, however, has limitations, as it makes it harder to track which dogs have already been vaccinated. The microchip technology aims to resolve this issue by providing a more reliable and permanent tracking system, said Mr. Kishor.

