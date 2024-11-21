 />
BBMP begins demolition of illegal building

Despite prior notices being issued to the owner, construction work continued unabated, civic body says

Published - November 21, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has initiated the demolition of an unauthorised building in the White Rose Layout, in the Mahadevapura zone, constructed without proper approval for the building plan.

Acting on the instructions of Zonal Commissioner Ramesh, the operation started on Thursday at Site No. 23A, White Rose Layout, Pattandur Agrahara. The building, owned by Tulasidevi, was constructed on a 30x80 site without obtaining the necessary approvals. The structure includes a ground floor and four additional stories, according to a release issued by the BBMP.

Despite prior notices being issued to the owner, construction work continued unabated. Consequently, officials conducted an on-site inspection and began the demolition process with the assistance of one JCB machine and a team of 10 staff members.

The authorities have stated that once the operation is complete, the cost of the demolition will be recovered from the building owner.

