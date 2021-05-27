BBMP backtracks on sealing houses with COVID-19 patients

Instructions to stop the practice came on Wednesday

After an attempt to wind tape around the gates of houses where COVID-19 patients were isolating themselves, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suddenly stopped the practice on Wednesday. The South zone’s Chief Engineer told The Hindu that officials have now been directed to stop putting the tapes.

“We were instructed by health officials to wind the tapes on the gates, and given around 10 rolls for the six Assembly constituencies in the South zone. However, on Wednesday, we were instructed to stop this practice,” the official said.

The BBMP had stopped marking houses with COVID-19 patients after drawing criticism for stigmatising families. The move to resume the practice came as a surprise. A few houses in B.T.M. Layout, 2nd Stage, had tapes wound around the gates. A poster was pasted on the wall that read: ‘14 days Under Quarantine From Date…’

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta clarified that the civic body had neither sealed nor barricaded any house like it did last year during the first wave. He said that during a recent meeting, the Chief Secretary had directed the BBMP to put distinguishing marks on houses with COVID-19 positive residents.

During a recent interaction with various residents’ welfare associations, Mr. Gupta had stated that stamping a seal on the hands of citizens who test positive was being done in some places. “In some cases, the BBMP can put ribbons to identify houses with COVID-19 positive cases. Several initiatives of this nature can be taken up,” he had said.

Despite several attempts, there was no response from BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Tulasi Madineni, who is in charge of the South zone.