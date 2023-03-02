BBMP awaits amendments to two laws to start regularising B khata to A khata

March 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expects to mobilise ₹1,100 crore from the long-promised regularisation of B khata to A khata, through alienation charges and betterment fee for the same.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the BBMP was waiting for the State Assembly to pass two amendments to the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, and Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961, to empower the civic body to go ahead with the regularisation process. “We had expected these amendments to come through in the recently concluded session, but that did not happen. We hope these amendments will be passed in the coming session and we will begin the process,” he said.

Mr. Giri Nath said the regularisation of B khata to A khata would only regularise the site and not the building on it. “We have powers to regularise some deviations from the building bylaws. But if it is beyond that limit, we have no powers to regularise it,” he said.

Dinner service being discontinued at many Indira Canteens

Chief civic commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that several Indira Canteens were suffering from lack of patronage, especially during night-time, and many of them had stopped serving dinner. This comes amid Opposition Congress, whose flagship programme the canteens were, accusing the ruling BJP of sabotaging the pro-poor initiative.

“We have already shut down operations of nine mobile canteens due to lack of patronage. The contractors running the canteens have reported a fall in patronage during dinner time. Since the contract specifies them to provide at least 500 meals and there is no meaning in serving less than 50 people in many places, they have stopped offering dinner. Adamya Chetana has stopped serving dinner at 30 to 35 canteens,” he said. The Budget earmarks ₹50 crore for the canteens this year.

Secretary-level officer to be Bengaluru Health Commissioner

A Secretary-level officer will be appointed as Bengaluru Health Commissioner, who will head the new Bengaluru Health System (BHS), which for the first time will bring primary health centres, primary referral hospitals of the civic body, key government hospitals, and premier institutions in the city under one command. The Commissioner will report to the respective departments on matters relating to respective hospitals.

“BHS shall ensure medical care to all patients through call centres, help desks, free enrollment, and free treatment. It will also follow up on medical care by maintaining detailed medical records of all such patients,” the civic Budget said, earmarking ₹2 crore for starting the BHS unit.

Uniform grant for outer zone wards and core city wards; proposal draws ire

Discontinuing the practice of providing additional grants to wards in outer zones, the civic body this year provided a ₹2 crore discretionary grant for all 243 wards in the city, drawing the ire of many from the outer zones. Outer wards were given ₹3 crore and core city wards ₹2 crore over the past few years, to help bridge the lag in infrastructure in the outer zone wards.

“Earlier, there was no uniformity in ward sizes, but now all the 243 wards roughly have the same population. Most of the civic body’s infrastructure spending is anyways in the outer zones. So, we have shifted to uniform discretionary funding,” Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said.

However, many in the outer zones have protested, arguing that the chasm between the developmental needs of the core city wards and the outer zone wards was so wide that providing uniform grants would be a travesty of justice. “This is why we have been demanding a separate corporation so that we can develop our areas with taxes we pay. For instance, we pay the highest taxes in the city, but have been fighting hard to get infrastructure developed in the area,” said Jagadish Reddy of Varthur Rising.