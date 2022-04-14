BBMP Assistant Commissioner arrested for misappropriating Govt. fund

The accused transferred ₹25.5 lakh to his personal account

Bengaluru

The Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday arrested K.V. Venkataramana Guruprasad, Assistant Commissioner in the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, for misappropriating Government fund for his personal use.

Based on a complaint filed by S.R. Aravinda Babu, tahsildar, Muzurai works, BBMP head office, the Vidhana soudha police arrested Guruprasad and remanded him in judicial custody till April 27.

The accused officer, who is in charge of finance, transferred ₹25.5 lakh to his personal account from the Government fund without required permission from the authorities concerned. He later allegedly used this amount for his personal and business activities .

The accused had even taken 210 grams of gold coins from his section supervisor and did not return them despite several requests, the police said.

Unable to bear his harassment, the staff raised a complaint with the higher authorities about his alleged irregularities. Based on the complaint, the Government directed the tahsildar to probe and take action accordingly. The probe revealed that Guruprasad was guilty, following which a complaint was registered with the jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police on March 26.