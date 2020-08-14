BBMP asks RWAs to conduct door-to-door survey

14 August 2020 20:29 IST

Identify people with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and other co-morbidities

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wants Residents’ Welfare Associations to undertake the task of carrying out door-to-door surveys to identify people with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and other co-morbidities.

Civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad and Mayor M. Goutham Kumar met members of several RWAs and apartment owners’ associations to urge them to cooperate with the BBMP.

Speaking to reporters after an hour-long interaction, Mr. Prasad said apartment associations had been asked to conduct the survey and submit details to the civic body. “Around 20,000 tests have been performed in the 141 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and 20 mobile testing vans. In one week, the civic body hopes to increase the number of tests to 30,000 a day,”

“Early detection and immediately isolating those who test positive is the only solution. Over a period of time, the number of cases and fatalities will come down,” he said.

He added that the BBMP had written to the State government with regard to a change in containment zone guidelines. In case of positive cases in apartments or individual homes, just a poster on the door would suffice, and neighbours should be sensitised.

Barricading may, however, continue in clusters where the number of cases is high. “The Department of Health and Family Welfare may issue a circular in a couple of days,” he said.